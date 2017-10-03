Prairie View A&M Professor, Research Director Fred Bonner Talks NFL Boycotts

Can historically black colleges and universities benefit from the growing boycotts of NFL games among Black America? Prairie View A&M University’s Fred Bonner, Professor and Endowed Chair in Educational Leadership and Counseling, and Founding Executive Director of the Minority Achievement, Creativity and High-Ability (MACH-III) Center discusses the implications.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.