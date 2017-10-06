Prairie View Marching Storm Broadcasts Live From State FairJarrett Carter Sr.Oct 6, 2017Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareThe Prairie View A&M Marching Storm Marching Band took to Facebook Live to announce their arrival at the Texas State Fair.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.