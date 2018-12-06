Presidential Series - Hampton's William R. Harvey Remembers George H.W. BushJarrett Carter Sr.Dec 6, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-23:27We talk with Dr. Harvey about his reflections on the 41st president and Bush's ties to HBCUs.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
