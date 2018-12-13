Presidential Series - The Abdullahs Talk HBCU Presidential Family Values

|0:00
|-22:25
We talk with Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah, his wife and Virginia Union University Center for STEM Diversity Director Ahkinyala Abdullah, and their daughter and soon-to-be Virginia State University Summa Cum Laude graduate Sefiyetu Abdullah about legacy, pressure and expectation in a household led by HBCU leaders.
