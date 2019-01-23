Presidential Series - Univ. of the District of Columbia President Ronald Mason

|0:00
President Mason discusses a new million-dollar partnership with the Pepsi Company, UDC's growing footprint in the District, the federal government shutdown, and how to remedy generational vestiges of racism in education.
