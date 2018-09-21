Presidents Highlight Trump HBCU Advisory Board Reveal

A mix of newly appointed and seasoned HBCU presidents will highlight the roster of advisors to President Donald Trump on historically black colleges and universities, expected to be revealed to the public in the coming days.

The list of expected presidential board members, as revealed by sources close to the White House may include:

Aminta H. Breaux – President, Bowie State University

James E. Clark – President, South Carolina State University

Phyllis Dawkins of North Carolina – President, Bennett College for Women

Billy Hawkins – President, Talladega College

Ronald A. Johnson – President, Clark Atlanta University

Harold L. Martin Sr. – Chancellor, North Carolina A&T State University

Chaired by former Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr., the advisory board has been historically comprised of presidents, higher education experts, business leaders, and activists and charged with leveraging partnerships to benefit HBCU funding and development.