Presidents Highlight Trump HBCU Advisory Board Reveal

A mix of newly appointed and seasoned HBCU presidents will highlight the roster of advisors to President Donald Trump on historically black colleges and universities, expected to be revealed to the public in the coming days.
The list of expected presidential board members, as revealed by sources close to the White House may include:
Aminta H. Breaux – President, Bowie State University
James E. Clark – President, South Carolina State University
Phyllis Dawkins of North Carolina – President, Bennett College for Women
Billy Hawkins – President, Talladega College
Ronald A. Johnson – President, Clark Atlanta University
Harold L. Martin Sr. – Chancellor, North Carolina A&T State University
Chaired by former Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr., the advisory board has been historically comprised of presidents, higher education experts, business leaders, and activists and charged with leveraging partnerships to benefit HBCU funding and development.
