Presidents of Dillard, Xavier Participating in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Leaders of two of historically black universities in one of America’s regions hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic have revealed that they are participating in vaccine trials for the virus.
Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough and Xavier University of Louisiana President C. Reynold Verret issued a joint letter to their campus communities detailing their participation in the Ochsner Medical System trials, a global study with two sites active in New Orleans.
