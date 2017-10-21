Private Giving, Grants to HBCUs Increases By $51 Million in 2015

Charitable giving and grantmaking to historically black colleges and universities increased by more than 19 percent in 2015, and accompanied a four-year low in the raw total of enrollment losses over the same period.

Data released by the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics shows that HBCUs received more than $316.8 million in private gifts and grants during the 2014-15 academic year, the highest amount of non-public funding coming to the sector since it grossed $351.5 million in 2012.

The increase represents just .55 percent of the total $57 billion given to higher education in 2015 according to Giving USA, but reversed a year-to-year annual average decrease of $43 million over the three previous years.

Private Gifts & Grants to HBCUs (In Millions)

2011-12 – $351,507

2012-13 – $304,709

2013-14 – $265,232

2014-15 – $316,884

HBCU sector total enrollment declined for the fifth consecutive year since an all-time high of more than 326,000 students in 2010, but the decrease of 928 students was a dramatic improvement against the 9,021 year-to-year average attrition between 2011 and 2013.

Total HBCU Enrollment

2011-12 – 312,438

2012-13 – 303,167

2013-14 – 294,316

2014-15 – 293,388

While the data reflects gains made two years ago, it mirrors improvements showcased at HBCUs this fall. North Carolina A&T State University has claimed total enrollment over 10,000 students for the last three years, and underscores record first-year student gains at Central State University, Kentucky State University, Virginia State University and others.

In giving, an increase in institutional support among young alumni figures to be an extension of the 2015 report. Hampton University’s successful day of giving yielded more than $1.2 million in 24 hours, while North Carolina Central University’s targeted fundraising campaign helped to break records in philanthropy and newly cultivated donors.