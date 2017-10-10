Protestors Shut Down Speech From State Lawmaker at Texas Southern

KHOU in Houston reports on the disruption and cancellation of a controversial Texas lawmaker’s appearance at Texas Southern University.

Protesters at TSU prevent state representative’s speech There was controversy on the Texas Southern University campus right before the cancellation of one lawmaker’s speech Monday. After dozens of protesters filed into an event featuring House Representative Briscoe Cain, they wouldn’t allow Rep. Cain to speak, claiming he has ties to the Alt-Right and is anti-LGBT. Rep.

TSU President Austin Lane said the event was not formally approved, while supporters of Cain said the students were misinformed about his political ideology.