READ: Buddy Pough to Return as SC State Head Football Coach in 2019

Courtesy: South Carolina State University

One of black college football’s mainstay coaching figures appears to be headed for his 19th season in Orangeburg. The Times and Democrat reports that South Carolina State University head coach Oliver ‘Buddy’ Pough is likely to return to the Bulldogs after a 5-6 campaign this year.

“Based on the fact that there is no talk of a search for a replacement (for Pough), he must be coming back for at least another year,” one source close to the football program told The Times and Democrat late Tuesday.

The SCSU alumnus trails iconic former Bulldogs head coach Willie Jefferies by just four wins for the top spot in university history for gridiron victories, and has won two outright Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference football championships and a share of four others in his career.