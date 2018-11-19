READ: Howard Football Coach Mike London Leaves for William & Mary

Howard University head football coach Mike London has accepted an offer to fill the same post at the College of William & Mary.
London leaves two years after being tapped to lead the Bison program, which emerged as a contender in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference during his tenure.
London’s time at Howard began with a bang when the Bison pulled off a monumental upset against UNLV in 2017. Since then the Howard program has roughly been a .500 program, going 11-10 over the course of two seasons.
