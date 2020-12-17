Anna Reilly and Matt Cullinan Discuss Historic $1.7 Million Gift to Winston-Salem State

Jarrett Carter Sr.
13 hr ago
Note: Be sure to subscribe today - free access to the HBCU Digest will end on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Reilly-Cullinan family discusses how they cultivated a partnership with WSSU that resulted in a historic matching gift to the university. They share thoughts on the value of leadership in philanthropic outreach, and how giving extends beyond the financial sustainability of an institution.

