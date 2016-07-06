Report: James Ammons to Remain at FAMU

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that former Florida A&M University president James Ammons, who was announced in May as the new provost at Delaware State University, told a church congregation last Sunday that he plans to remain at FAMU as a tenured professor. From the Democrat:

Ammons and his wife, Judith, were expected to be given a send-off by Bethel AME Church’s Pastor Julius McAllister and church members during its 7:45 a.m. Sunday service, which Ammons and his wife usually attend.

When asked to come forward, Ammons did so. He then said he and his wife had decided to remain in Tallahassee, where Ammons holds a tenured position as a professor of political science.

Ammons could not be reached for comment on Monday or Tuesday. McAllister was traveling on Tuesday and not immediately available for comment.

Dr. Ammons, who was scheduled to start at DSU later this month, resigned as FAMU president in July 2012, eight months after the hazing death of Marching 100 drum major Robert Champion in Orlando following the annual Florida Classic.