Report: Marion Fedrick is Leading Candidate for Albany State Presidency

Albany State University Interim President Marion Fedrick is the leading candidate to be named as permanent president of the school at a University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents meeting scheduled for next week, according to a report in the Albany Herald.

If appointed, Federick will be the second permanent president to serve at Albany State with prior service as an executive vice-president of human resources in the USG, following former system senior HR vice-chancellor Art Dunning, who retired from ASU in October 2017.

Fedrick, who earned undergraduate and masters’ degrees from the University of Georgia, will also be the second appointee named without a presidential search.

Fedrick led the university’s transition following Dunning’s retirement and has served as interim president since January. Albany State is Fedrick’s first executive position at any college or university.