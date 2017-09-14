UAPB Scientists Part of National Coalition to Design Cheaper, Stronger Laser Tech

In this work, the research team demonstrated the first set of optically pumped GeSn edge-emitting lasers that covers an unprecedented broad wavelength range from 2 to 3 micron and higher efficiency than all previous reports. This work is an essential step towards obtaining high performance and cost-effective Si-based monolithic integrated mid-infrared laser sources.

The technology will improve not only lasers, but also detectors in a wide range of applications such as lasers for medical use, infrared detections, and in optical communications. The development of this technology will undoubtedly lead to opportunities for commercialization of the technical innovations to significantly contribute Arkansas economic development.