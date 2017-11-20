Resignations, Firings Usher in HBCU Football ‘Black Monday’

Several historically black college football programs will be searching for new head coaches this spring, as Black Monday in the HBCU football landscape dawned on campuses over the last 24 hours.

Alex Wood Out at FAMU

Alex Wood has resigned at Florida A&M University, following a loss to Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic and the resignation of athletic director Milton Overton. The Classic loss was punctuated by a controversial fake punt call in the fourth quarter, and the resulting outcry from alumni, including state legislator Rep. Ramon Alexander.

Lawmaker calls for FAMU head coach’s firing CLOSE UPDATE: State Rep. Alexander walks back Twitter comment calling for FAMU coach’s firing Original story State Rep. Ramon Alexander, a Florida A&M University graduate, wasn’t a happy fan Saturday. Alexander went to Twitter following FAMU’s 29-24 loss to Bethune-Cookman to call for head coach Alex Wood’s immediate firing.

Delaware State Fires AD, Head Coach

DSU announced that it would not renew the contract of head football coach Kenny Carter and fired athletic director Louis ‘Skip’ Perkins. Carter finished his three-year tenure at DSU with a 3-30 record.

James Spady Out at Alabama A&M

A 15-30 overall record and a 4-7 campaign this season doomed James Spady at Alabama A&M, which announced his firing on Sunday.

James Spady out as Alabama A&M football coach after 4 seasons James Spady will not return as Alabama A&M’s football coach in 2018, the school announced Sunday. Spady, 51, went 15-30 in four seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Alabama A&M finished a 4-7 season with a 21-13 win over Kentucky State on Saturday.

Rick Comegy Will Not Return to Mississippi Valley State

Comegy, the former Jackson State head coach who joined the Delta Devils after being fired by JSU in 2013, is out after posting a 5-38 record. His contract is set to expire on Dec. 31.

Mississippi Valley State releases Rick Comegy after four seasons Mississippi Valley State announced on Monday that it would not be renewing the contract of head football coach Rick Comegy. The school issued the following announcement: “We have decided that the contract of Head Football Coach Rick Comegy, which ends on Dec. 31, 2017, will not be renewed.

Monte Coleman fired after five straight losing seasons

Monte Coleman, who won a 2012 SWAC football title, is out at the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff after five consecutive losing seasons.

After 5 consecutive losing seasons, UAPB won’t bring back head football coach Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Monte Coleman is shown in this file photo. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced Monday morning that it will not renew the contract of 10-year head football coach Monte Coleman, whose contract will expire on Dec. 31. The decision comes two days after the Golden Lions concluded their fifth consecutive losing season.

Connell Maynor Resigns as Hampton Head Coach

The coach known for big bragging and wide open offense resigns from Hampton at four years and unmet high expectations.

