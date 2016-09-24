Alpha Kappa Alpha Rho Xi Omega Chapter 'Think HBCU' College Fair

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sheryl Nelson and Nicole Cameron-Becketts discuss the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Rho Xi Omega Chapter's 'Think HBCU' college fair, and the value of black colleges in the 21st century and beyond.

