Robert DeNiro Out-Trumps Donald Trump

It looks like it’s actually going to take celebrity take downs to beat this guy.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 13, 2016CommentShare

It looks like it's actually going to take celebrity take downs to beat this guy.

Robert DeNiro has ethered Donald Trump by using Trump’s own strategy of name-calling bravado. And while it is not an endorsement of Hillary Clinton, it is also a wicked diss on the disintegration of American decency.



