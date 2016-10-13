Robert DeNiro Out-Trumps Donald Trump
It looks like it’s actually going to take celebrity take downs to beat this guy.
Robert DeNiro has ethered Donald Trump by using Trump’s own strategy of name-calling bravado. And while it is not an endorsement of Hillary Clinton, it is also a wicked diss on the disintegration of American decency.
One time for Dubai.
