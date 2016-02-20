Rodney Ellis Named SUSLA Chancellor

Rodney Ellis was yesterday named the new chancellor of the Southern University-Shreveport campus, emerging as the top pick from what sources close to the SU System Board of Supervisors described as a ‘contentious’ debate over the three finalists.

Ellis served as chancellor of the Central Louisiana Community Technical College for two years before being reassigned to a position within the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System in December 2014. Officials praised his experience as a consultant and former community college executive in their remarks. From the Shreveport Times:

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ellis who is a distinguished educator and administrator to the Southern University System family. His professional experience and knowledge along with his commitment to student achievement will align nicely with our mission and goals for our Shreveport campus,” said (SU System President Ray) Belton.

Ellis was chosen over former Philander Smith College president Johnny Moore, and former vice-president of the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education Boyce C. Williams.