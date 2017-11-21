Roslyn Clark-Artis Eyes New Future For Benedict Finances, Enrollment

Benedict College President Roslyn Clark-Artis offers real talk on the state of the campus, its prospects for future success, and the will of the board of trustees to grow the institution’s brand.
Benedict College is shaking things up to be more competitive | The State
Columbia historically black college will make some big changes for the incoming class in a bid to make the school more attractive in a more competitive market.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.