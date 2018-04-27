Rumors of Sorority Sex Scandal Lead to Resignation at Fort Valley State

Details remain a rare commodity in an alleged sexual misconduct investigation involving an undergraduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. at Fort Valley State University.

Alecia Johnson, a special events director, and advisor to the chapter resigned on April 18 following the international sorority’s launch of its own investigation of the chapter, which followed an inquiry made by the Georgie Bureau of Investigation earlier this month.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the inquiry stems from claims of potential hazing or sexual misconduct made to an FVSU board member, who reported the accusations to the GBI. Alpha Kappa Alpha officials have condemned the allegations, and say the chapter is prohibited from regular campus activities pending the outcome of its review.

“These allegations are in no way representative of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 110-year service-based mission or its nearly 300,000 members,” said sorority officials in a statement to the AJC. “We condemn these allegations in the strongest possible terms. We remain dedicated to our mission to encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity, alleviate problems concerning girls and women, create opportunities for them to pursue higher education and be of service to millions of people around the world annually.”

Investigators also told the AJC that the investigation appears to be growing broad enough that supporting personnel are being brought in from other parts of the state to assist with interviews, which have increased to include more than 60 students and staff members.

“As we talk to students and staff, we are gaining additional information,” GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson told the AJC. “We are not at liberty to tell the nature of the allegations. But the nature of these allegations can be damaging to the reputation of an institution.”