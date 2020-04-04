SACSCOC President Belle Wheelan and Morehouse President David Thomas

Southern Association of Colleges and School’s Commission on Colleges President Belle Wheelan joins the podcast to share critical information concerning accreditation during the COVID-19 pandemic response and how accreditation may be shaped by the culture and costs associated with recovery.
Dr. Thomas shares reflections on how Morehouse seeks to maintain its fundraising momentum and operational integrity in the face of a pandemic, and what worries him the most about the upcoming fall semester.
