Saint Augustine’s President Everett Ward Elected Alpha Phi Alpha President

Saint Augustine’s University President Everett B. Ward was yesterday elected as the 35th president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., during the organization’s annual board meeting in New Orleans.

In a statement, he expressed gratitude for the chance to position Alpha as a national resource in solving pressing community needs.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity,” said Ward, an alumnus of Saint Augustine’s and former board member, who was appointed as interim president of the university and permanent president last April. “My vision for our organization is to put service before self and to undertake and meet the needs of our communities according to the demands of the times. At its core, our tenure in office will be about executing our mission while protecting our organization and preserving the traditions and protocols that have defined us over the last 110 years.”

Ward is a member of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) where he serves as vice chairman of the DNC Black Caucus was appointed as the first African-American executive director of the North Carolina Democratic Party in 1989.

An initiate of Alpha’s Phi Lambda Chapter, Ward has been an active member of the fraternity since 1985, holding positions at varying levels of fraternity leadership, including past southern regional vice-president, and chairman of its strategic planning committee.

Ward will assume the duties of general president on January 1, 2017.