Saint Paul’s Alumni Donate $25,000 to Saint Augustine’s

Courtesy: (AP Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dean Hoffmeyer)

Financial hardship and uneven enrollment trends closed historically black Saint Paul’s College in 2013, but alumni from the former private HBCU in Lawrenceville, VA remain committed to the value of HBCU training in the Episcopal tradition.

Members of the Saint Paul’s National Alumni Association recently donated $25,000 to Saint Augustine’s University, helping the school to raise more than $68,000 during the school’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

“It has been a pleasure working with the alumni of Saint Paul’s College as we sought to cultivate this friendship and solidify the gift,” said Dr. Steve E. Hairston, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Their philanthropy will ensure that the legacy of Saint Paul’s College will never leave our minds in spite of the fact that this once great Episcopal Church-affiliated HBCU is no longer in existence.”

Five years after its closure, stakeholders from various HBCUs have developed commemorative programs to honor the 125-year old liberal arts campus. In February, Virginia State University held ‘Saint Paul’s Day’ to honor the institution and its impact on the VSU campus.