HBCU Presidents Discuss Financial Aid Funding Programs for Incarcerated Students

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Dec 4

Claflin University President Dwaun Warmack and Langston University President Kent Smith discuss their advocacy for the Second Chance Pell Grant Program, an initiative that extends financial aid to incarcerated college students to reduce recidivism and encourage workforce development.

READ: It’s time to finally give incarcerated people access to Pell grants (Washington Post)

← PreviousNext →