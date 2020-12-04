HBCU Presidents Discuss Financial Aid Funding Programs for Incarcerated Students

Claflin University President Dwaun Warmack and Langston University President Kent Smith discuss their advocacy for the Second Chance Pell Grant Program, an initiative that extends financial aid to incarcerated college students to reduce recidivism and encourage workforce development.
READ: It’s time to finally give incarcerated people access to Pell grants (Washington Post)
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.