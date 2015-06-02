Shaw President Tashni DubroyJarrett Carter Sr.Jun 2, 2015Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-13:04An exclusive interview with Shaw University Tashni Dubroy, who outlines the vision for 'Mother Shaw' in 2015 and beyond.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
