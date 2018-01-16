Shaw Receives $50,000 Grant for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center

Shaw University last week announced the receipt of a $50,000 grant from the Annie E. Casey Foundation in support of its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and its efforts to boost small business in Raleigh.

“The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center is a vital resource for the next generation of entrepreneurs at Shaw University,” said Shaw University Interim President Dr. Paulette Dillard. “Through our partnership with the Carolina Small Business Development Fund, we have been able to create opportunities for our students that will allow them to build companies right here in Southeast Raleigh. We are grateful that the Annie E. Casey Foundation recognizes that potential and has made this investment in our young people.”

The center offers startup training, financial and technical resources and development space to Raleigh citizens and Shaw students, with a goal of job creation and wealth building in a developing section of Raleigh’s downtown area.

“The Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center is the result of a model partnership with Shaw University and our combined commitment to increase access to capital and innovation to small businesses in Southeast Raleigh. We are excited that the Casey Foundation recognizes our efforts and has given us an opportunity to continue to make an impact and support small business growth across the state,” said Lenwood V. Long, Sr., President/CEO of CSBDF.