|0:00
|-31:43
Shaw University Band Director Charles Brown's conversation about students being 'too overweight' to participate on the university dance line.
|0:00
|-31:43
Shaw University Band Director Charles Brown's conversation about students being 'too overweight' to participate on the university dance line.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.