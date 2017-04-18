Shaw University President Tashni Dubroy

|0:00
|-23:13
Dr. Dubroy discusses the university's new innovation and entrepreneurship center, the opportunities and challenges of millennial leadership, and how to cultivate resources in the HBCU context.
|0:00
|-23:13
Dr. Dubroy discusses the university's new innovation and entrepreneurship center, the opportunities and challenges of millennial leadership, and how to cultivate resources in the HBCU context.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.