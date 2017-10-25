Shooter at Large After Fatal On-Campus Shooting at Grambling State

Police in and around Grambling State University are searching for a suspect following an early morning shooting that killed two men – one of them a Grambling State University student.

Fatal shooting on Grambling State University campus Two men are dead following a midnight shooting at Grambling State University. Media Relations Director Will Sutton says it happened during a fight in the courtyard. During that fight, Sutton says an unknown person shot Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, and then fled the scene.

Grambling Spokesperson Will Sutton confirmed that GSU Senior Earl Andrews and his friend Monquiarius Caldwell were killed following a confrontation with an unknown man in a courtyard between two school residence halls around midnight.

Students were instructed to shelter in place following the shooting. GSU police are working with officials from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office in the investigation.