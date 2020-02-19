HBCU Digest

Should HBCUs Open in the Fall? - Submit Your Thoughts

Jarrett Carter Sr.May 6 7

The Wall Street Journal has published a special feature for college students nationwide to offer opinions on the prospect of campuses reopening for the fall semester. Unfortunately, no perspectives from students at historically black colleges and universities were among the published responses.

The Digest is proud to offer this thread to students, faculty, alumni, and executives at HBCUs to create a national conversation around public health, economic, and social considerations for campuses opening in the fall. Feel free to submit responses that are no more than 300 words in length, and they may be published here on this official thread.

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2020 HBCU Digest. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack