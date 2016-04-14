SIAC, Coca-Cola Ink Five-Year Sponsorship Agreement

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Coca-Cola have announced a five-year partnership for sponsorship of the conference’s championships and social media platforms. Executives with the Atlanta-based soft drink corporation say that the reach of the SIAC athletic brand in competitive and virtual spaces makes for an ideal partnership as the conference’s official beverage brand.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with both the SIAC and their incredibly passionate fans through SIAC digital and social media platforms and conference championship events,” said Dana Johnson, Region Asset Manager for Coca-Cola.

In 2014, Coca-Cola produced and marketed a commemorative edition of its famous Coke bottles to honor the centennial celebration of the conference’s founding.

“We are very pleased partner with the Coca-Cola Company — one of the most recognizable brands in the world.” SIAC commissioner Gregory Moore said. “We look forward to working with Coke going forward and are very appreciative of their support of the SIAC in general and our outstanding student-athletes in particular. Further, I strongly urge all of our students, alumni and fans to continue to support the amazing array of Coca-Cola brands and products.”