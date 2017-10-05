SIAC, ESPN to Announce Football Livestream Agreement

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will announce this week a new agreement with ESPN to livestream regular season football games and the SIAC football championship on its digital broadcast platform, ESPN3.

The multi-year agreement will feature select conference matchups beginning with an Oct. 14 matchup between Albany State University and Morehouse College.

“We are excited about our partnership relationship with ESPN,” said Gregory Moore, Commissioner, SIAC. “Over the past several years, the SIAC Council of Presidents have made significant investments towards building and cultivating our member schools digital and social media assets. That fact, coupled with the SIAC leadership in average football attendance for 14 consecutive years, makes ESPN3 the perfect partner platform to provide SIAC member schools and student-athletes with national exposure opportunities.”

The agreement models similar livestream broadcast partnerships with the Division I historically black Mid-Eastern Athletic Southwestern Athletic Conferences.

ESPN President John Skipper added, “ESPN’s multiple platforms provide national exposure for a broad array of live sports, and we are happy to add these SIAC games to our offerings. Through these collaborations with schools across the country, we serve even more fans by showcasing the events that they want to watch.”

The broadcast schedule includes:

Saturday, October 14 – Morehouse College vs. Albany State University – 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21 – Albany State University vs. Clark Atlanta University – 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 26 – Clark Atlanta University vs. Miles College – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 4 – Miles College vs. Tuskegee University – 1: p.m. CT

Saturday, November 11 –- 2017 SIAC Football Championship – TBD