SIAC Extends Broadcast Partnership with ASPiRE TV

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will offer exclusive broadcasts on ASPiRE TV for the second straight year, the conference today announced.

SIAC Commissioner Greg Moore praised the network for its role in expanding the brand to households throughout the country.

“We are very excited to continue this important broadcast partnership with ASPiRE,” SIAC Commissioner Greg Moore said. “We look forward to and appreciate the additional exposure this agreement will provide to both SIAC student-athletes and member institutions.”

The broadcast schedule includes three football classics and the conference football championship, with Fort Valley State University appearing twice on the fall slate.

Sunday, September 5 — Fort Valley State vs. Miles — 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 8 — Morehouse vs. Tuskegee — 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 — Albany State vs. Fort Valley State — 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 — SIAC Football Championship — 6 p.m.