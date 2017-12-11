SIAC Signs Apparel Deal with NIKE

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference today announced a multi-year apparel deal with NIKE, which will give the historically black Division II NCAA conference exclusive apparel, and equipment access to each of its member schools.

From a release:

All SIAC member institutions will have access to all Nike game and practice uniforms, Nike shoes and all training equipment through BSN SPORTS. Special online purchase opportunities will also be given to all SIAC members including college and university alumni, fans, students, and parents at key times during the academic calendar (e.g. back-to-school, homecoming and football classics, holiday and graduations).

“The significant investment which Nike has made in the SIAC is not just a testament to our outstanding institutions, student-athletes, coaches, and alumni, but it also underscores the longstanding special and unique relationship that Nike shares with HBCUs in general and our students, fans and alumni in particular,” said George French Jr., Chairman of the SIAC Council of Presidents.

In September, Russell Athletic created a cultural seachange after announcing it would discontinue its collegiate apparel relationships. SIAC Commissioner Greg Moore called the new agreement a potential model for other conferences to follow.

“As one of the top five brands in the world and the preeminent shoe and apparel company the on the planet, it would be difficult to overstate the significance of this agreement with Nike,” stated Gregory Moore, commissioner of the SIAC, “I am certain that this partnership will also have “halo effect” throughout the entire conference positively impacting our brand, the experiences of our student-athletes and coaches and enhancing our value proposition to prospective student-athletes.”