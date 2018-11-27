SOCIAL: A Run Down of This Season’s HBCU College Basketball Upsets in One Tweet

With a win over 18th ranked Oregon last night, Texas Southern University is the latest HBCU to log big wins over ranked and favored opponents in the early weeks of the 2018 NCAA college basketball season.

If you haven't heard HBCU 🏀 Texas Southern defeated Baylor Texas Southern defeated Oregon NCA&T defeated Mount St. Mary's Morgan State defeated Navy Morgan State defeated Mount St. Mary's Hampton defeated Richmond Howard defeated UMass Savannah St. defeated Tenn Tech