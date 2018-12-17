SOCIAL – Benedict Board of Trustees Donates to Bennett Fundraising Efforts

In the hours following the announcement of Bennett College’s pending loss of membership as an accredited institution with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, leaders from Benedict College in South Carolina responded with financial support for the women’s college.
Benedict President Roslyn Clark Artis shared the news of the impromptu fundraiser on Facebook last week.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.