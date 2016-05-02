SOCIAL — @CharityCSports Asks: What White Employer Would Hire an HBCU Grad?

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Charity Chambers, a producer with KOSA-TV in West Texas and a graduate of Texas A&M University, tweeted this earlier today about job prospects for graduates of historically black colleges and universities.

That tweet prompted national response from HBCU students and graduates, who soon began to tweet CBS Vice President of Entertainment Diversity and Communications Tiffany Smith-Anao’i, an alumna of Howard University.

