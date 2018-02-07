Social Media Video Leads to Guns, Drug Arrests on Southern Campus

A video of men allegedly waving guns in a Southern University dorm room led to the arrest of three men this week, and the seizure of firearms and marijuana. From WBRZ:

Three arrested after drugs, guns found in university dorm room BATON ROUGE- Three men were arrested after police saw a video of people waving guns around in a university dorm room. On Feb 4. officers with the Southern University Police Department went to the dorm room where the video was shot. They found three men, three loaded firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

On Feb 4. officers with the Southern University Police Department went to the dorm room where the video was shot. They found three men, three loaded firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. According to arrest reports, one of the guns was reported stolen.