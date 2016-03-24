SOCIAL — Thurgood Marshall President, UNC President Visit NCA&T

Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Johnny Taylor tours North Carolina A&T State University with University of North Carolina System President Margaret Spellings.
Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Johnny Taylor tours North Carolina A&T State University with University of North Carolina System President Margaret Spellings.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.