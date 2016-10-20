Sounds good, except that UA already has a police force and could afford to pay for extra officers, not the city. Second, follow-up reporting on this has put the price tag at about $1.3 million, with much of it going to local businesses. http://www.al.com/news/birmingham/index.ssf/2016/10/birmingham_spending_135_millio.html

So in other words, both kinds of games the city is investing in to put money in residents’ and business owners pockets. But no one asks UA why it can’t pay for its own police overage eight times a year from a program that grosses $100m annually on its own?