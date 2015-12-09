Sources: Bethune-Cookman Provost to Be Named Virginia State President

Sources close to Virginia State University’s presidential search say that the school is expected to name Bethune-Cookman University Provost Makola Abdullah as its next president.

Dr. Abdullah, who was named as BCU provost in July 2013, is expected to be formally named on Friday, just days after the school was placed on extended accreditation warning status by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

A Howard University alumnus, Dr. Abdullah has held academic and research executive positions at Florida Memorial University and Florida A&M University. Calls to Dr. Abdullah’s office were not returned.

style=”display:block”

data-ad-client=”ca-pub-5494528208355176"

data-ad-slot=”5957960395"

data-ad-format=”auto”>