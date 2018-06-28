South Carolina State Announces Historic Science Research Partnership with Oxford U

South Carolina State University this week announced a historic partnership with Oxford University, which will grant five students a summer internship in the college’s St. Hugh’s Organic Chemistry Research Laboratory.

Officials say the partnership is the first of its kind with a historically black institution and the first in the state of South Carolina. From a release:

The program advances SC State’s diverse collaboration efforts and paves the way for more students in their junior or senior year to gain a world-class educational experience. The learning environment, shared with several research groups from Oxford’s Chemistry Department, creates increasing opportunities and resources for interdisciplinary research.

“Consistent with our new initiative of ‘Transformation Through Collaboration,’ this effort represents the very nature of what is possible now and what will occur more in the future with SC State and its partners,” said SC State President James E. Clark. “I could not be more proud of the faculty, staff, student partners and supporters who made this special collaboration possible. We look forward to such collaborations in the future.”

SCSU Juniors Ciondi Bess, Demetria Dorsey and Alston Jenkins will join seniors Michael Isley and Nurunnahar Abdussalam for the eight-week research program in England.