South Carolina State Students Among Nation’s Best in Business Case Competition

Business students from South Carolina State University placed second in a recent annual business case competition held by the National Black MBA Association in Philadelphia last week.

Ariana Ruiz, a junior agribusiness major; Omari Richards, a senior management major; Nawal Bryant, a senior management major and Trevon Andrews, a junior agribusiness major moved SCSU up one spot from its inaugural appearance in last year’s competition, and earned Richards an individual award for ‘best presenter.’ From a release:

SC State students’ case comprised of a proposal, displaying the most effective social media platform for Canadian airline, WestJet. The team presented an intriguing PowerPoint presentation of their analysis, social media platform choice and specific recommendations for implementing the strategy.

Alabama State University and Clark Atlanta University finished in third and fourth place respectively out of 14 colleges and universities competing from around the country.