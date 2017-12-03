South Carolina State’s Tyvoris Solomon in Stable Condition After Collapsing During Game

A South Carolina State University basketball player is “stabilized and conscious” after collapsing on the sidelines of Saturday’s game.
The frightening incident happened as the Bulldogs were in Raleigh for a noon contest against NC State University.
The player has been identified as Tyvoris Solomon, a redshirt senior from Johns Island, South Carolina.
http://www.wltx.com/sports/sc-state-basketball-player-collapses-after-medical-emergency-during-game/496342975
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.