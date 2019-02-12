Southern Adds Five to National Black Male Teaching Pipeline Initiative

Southern University is among five teacher training programs nationwide tapped to help black male high school students forge a career path in primary and secondary education.

The state’s flagship HBCU is partnering with the State Higher Education Executive Officers (SHEEO) Project Pipeline Repair Program, to promote education is a possible college major through exposure to the field, and on-site residency programming.

Southern’s 2018 Pipeline Repair cohort included five students from the Southern University Lab School, which paired them with Southern U. professors for mentoring, aptitude assessment, and development in areas such as conflict resolution.

“We have had the opportunity to travel to Arkansas to learn and experience things that will be useful for the rest of my life,” said Ormond Leflore, a Southern University Lab senior. “I have learned here how to resolve conflicts and express myself. Most importantly, I have learned how important it is to have minority teachers.”

Established in 2017, the Pipeline Repair initiative includes programs at Tuskegee University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Alcorn State University and Claflin University.