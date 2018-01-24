Southern Alumni Make NBA History

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 24, 2018

Three Southern University graduates made NBA history last week, becoming the first trio of graduates from one institution to referee an NBA game together.

Courtesy of ESPN’s Marc J. Spears:

Marc J. Spears on Twitter

So here’s some positive referee news. For the first time three referees who graduated from the same school worked an NBA game together. C.J. Washington, Bennie Adams and Courtney Kirkland, graduates of Southern University, worked Suns at Nuggets on Sunday.

