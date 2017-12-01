Southern Among Nation’s Best For Teacher Training

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced November 27, that Southern University and A&M College is one of 43 providers from 22 states and the District of Columbia to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs.

The fall 2017 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council increased to 101 the total number of providers approved under the CAEP teacher preparation standards—rigorous, nationally recognized standards that were developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs.

“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”