Southern Audit Alleges Nathan Haymer Misappropriated More Than $300K in Band Funds

Former Southern University Human Jukebox band director Nathan Haymer has been accused of depositing more than $300,000 of funds received for band activities into personal accounts, according to a new report from Southern U. System auditors.
Former Southern University Human Jukebox band director Nathan Haymer has been accused of depositing more than $300,000 of funds received for band activities into personal accounts, according to a new report from Southern U. System auditors.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.