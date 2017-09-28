Southern Establishes Manufacturing Workforce Pipeline

Southern University last month announced a workforce development partnership with America Makes, becoming the nation’s first HBCU to develop a pipeline for students and graduates to 21st century manufacturing companies.

SU becomes first HBCU to partner with America Makes

The partnership will expose faculty and students to opportunities in 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

“We are committed to connecting leading companies through America Makes to Southern University students,” explains Byron Clayton, president and CEO of Research Park Corporation. Research Park Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Nexus LA, worked with Michael Stubblefield, SU vice chancellor for research and strategic initiatives, to forge the partnership. Nexus LA has collaborated with Southern previously during the Bayou Classic BizTech Challenge.